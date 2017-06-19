Delegation of Vietnamese Navy visits Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Navy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam has visited the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the sides discussed cooperation between the navies of the two countries, and stressed the importance of experience exchange.

The Vietnamese delegation also viewed a detachment of warships and the educational base of the Naval Faculty of the High Military School named after Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az

