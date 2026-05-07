Iran offers support services to vessels in Strait of Hormuz

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Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has announced that it is fully prepared to offer maritime services, technical assistance and medical support to commercial vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding regional waters.

In an official message to commercial vessel operators on Thursday, the maritime authority said the initiative is aimed at enhancing maritime safety, improving navigational conditions and safeguarding the welfare of seafarers, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The message, transmitted via maritime communication networks and VHF systems, is intended for all commercial ships operating in the area.

According to the PMO, vessels may access essential services including fuel, provisions and medical assistance if required while transiting Iranian territorial waters and anchorages.

The organisation added that the initiative reflects Iran’s sovereign responsibilities and is intended to improve the safety and efficiency of maritime traffic in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

It further stated that the message will be broadcast three times daily over a period of three consecutive days via maritime communication channels and VHF systems in the region.

Ship commanders were instructed to contact Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) centres at the nearest Iranian ports or reach out via VHF channel 16 through local representatives to request services or report operational needs.

News.Az