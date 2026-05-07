First Chinese product tanker hit attacked near Strait of Hormuz

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A Chinese-owned refined products tanker was reportedly attacked near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.

The vessel, operated by a Chinese shipowner, was struck on May 4 near Al Jeer Port on the coast of the United Arab Emirates. The incident occurred in a sensitive maritime corridor that handles a significant share of global oil and fuel shipments, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media outlet Caixin.

According to the report, the tanker’s deck caught fire following the incident, and the ship was marked as “CHINA OWNER & CREW.” No official confirmation of responsibility or detailed damage assessment has yet been released.

The report noted that this may be the first recorded attack on a Chinese oil tanker in the region, with sources describing the incident as psychologically significant for the shipowner and maritime operators.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, remains one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes, and has seen heightened security concerns amid regional tensions in recent years involving Iran and other international actors.

Authorities have not yet provided additional official details regarding the incident or any potential impact on regional shipping operations.

News.Az