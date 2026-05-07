Indonesia arrests 8 suspected ISIS-linked militants

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Indonesia’s counterterrorism unit Densus 88 has arrested eight suspected members of the homegrown extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which is affiliated with the Islamic State group, in Central Sulawesi province, police said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to Densus 88 spokesperson Mayndra Eka Wardhana, the arrests were carried out between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday in Poso regency and Parigi Moutong regency.

He said preliminary investigations show that the suspects were involved in spreading terrorist propaganda online, including images, writings, and videos promoting radical ideologies.

They are also suspected of involvement in other terrorist-related activities.

“The operation is part of ongoing efforts to prevent radicalism and safeguard national security,” he said, adding that authorities are continuing their investigation into the suspects.

Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) has previously been linked to several attacks in Indonesia, including the 2021 cathedral bombing in Makassar and the 2018 church bombings in East Java. The group was officially declared illegal in 2018.

News.Az