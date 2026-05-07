Apple to invest Rs 100 crore in India green energy push

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Apple has announced an initial investment of Rs 100 crore to expand renewable energy infrastructure in India, as part of its broader sustainability strategy and push toward carbon neutrality.

The company said it will partner with CleanMax to develop more than 150 megawatts of renewable energy capacity across the country. According to Apple, the planned energy output would be sufficient to power around 150,000 Indian households annually, News.Az reports, citing ET.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening renewable energy adoption across Apple’s supply chain in India, where the company has been increasing manufacturing and operational activities in recent years.

Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation, said the investment reflects the company’s commitment to combining environmental goals with innovation and long-term economic development.

Alongside renewable energy expansion, Apple also unveiled additional environmental initiatives focused on reducing plastic pollution and supporting green entrepreneurship.

The company has partnered with WWF-India to expand recycling and waste-management projects designed to improve material recovery and reduce plastic leakage into ecosystems. The effort builds on an existing collaboration with Saahas Zero Waste

in Goa and is now expanding into new regions such as Coimbatore.

Apple also announced a partnership with Acumen to support early-stage green enterprises focused on waste management, regenerative agriculture, and circular economy solutions. The program includes grants, mentorship, and technical assistance for social entrepreneurs.

The company said it has already reduced its global greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60% compared to 2015 levels and continues to target full carbon neutrality across its operations and supply chain by 2030.

News.Az