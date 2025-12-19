Delhi to install 10,000 air purifiers in schools

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Delhi government has announced plans to install 10,000 air purifiers in government-run schools to protect students from rising air pollution, Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday.

The installation will take place in phases, starting with 10,000 classrooms, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“The aim is ensuring a healthier learning environment for students,” Sood said, emphasizing that the government is prioritizing sustained administrative action over short-term campaigns to combat pollution.

Delhi has recently experienced extremely high pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching as high as 700 in some areas. On Friday, several parts of the city recorded an AQI of around 400.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI classifications are as follows: 0-50 “good,” 51-100 “satisfactory,” 101-200 “moderate,” 201-300 “poor,” 301-400 “very poor,” 401-500 “severe,” and above 500 “severe plus emergency.”

