Delicious national cuisine to be presented in Poland

Azerbaijan will take part in the regional food fair in Warsaw, Poland. The event will take place at Poland's first mega mall, Blue City Shopping Mall on July 22-25.

Along with Polish products, Azerbaijani tea and traditional sweets, Hungarian meat products, Greek olives, and wines, Italian cheeses will be presented at the fair, Azertag reported.

Here you can not only buy products, but also get acquainted with their manufacturers and learn about many local traditions.

Azerbaijani teas, wines, juices, and sweets have always been among the most popular products in Poland and other countries.

Azerbaijani traditional cuisine is incredibly rich and diverse. Mouthwatering dishes such as dolma, bozbash, bozartma, chykhyrtma, khashil, Shish kebab, piti, pilaff, and govurma have won international recognition.

National cuisine is also well known for its usage of vegetables and greens seasonally in all the dishes. Fresh herbs, including mint, coriander, dill, basil, parsley, tarragon, leek, chive, thyme, marjoram, green onion, and watercress are very popular and often accompany main dishes adding certain spice.

