Dell to join Azerbaijan supercomputer project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will partner with U.S. tech giant Dell Technologies in establishing a national supercomputer center, according to discussions held in Davos on January 21.

President Ilham Aliyev met with Adrian McDonald, President of Dell Technologies for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, where both sides confirmed Dell’s participation in the project. The initiative aims to apply advanced computing resources in artificial intelligence and decision-making systems, News.Az reports, citing Report.

During the meeting, President Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate and its attractiveness for foreign technology partners. Discussions also covered Dell’s current operations in Azerbaijan and opportunities to cooperate on building and modernizing IT infrastructure.

The talks included potential collaboration on network equipment, data centers, cloud infrastructure, and the design and deployment of advanced data center solutions.

The project is expected to strengthen Azerbaijan’s digital transformation and high-performance computing capabilities.

News.Az