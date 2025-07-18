Delta connection flight makes emergency landing after passenger tries to open emergency exit

A passenger is escorted off Delta Connection flight 3612 after making an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday. Jonathan Spencer Van der Waarden)

A Delta Connection flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was forced to make an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Thursday evening after a passenger attempted to open an emergency exit door and got into an altercation with a flight attendant.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. local time on flight 3612, which was en route from Omaha to Detroit, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

A passenger was “in a fight with our flight attendant right now, trying to open the emergency exit,” the pilot radioed the tower at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, according to a recording by the website LiveATC.net.

The passenger did not get the door open and the plane landed safely and taxied to the gate. Video posted to social media by a passenger showed law enforcement escorting a man off the plane with his hands restrained behind his back. “SkyWest has zero tolerance for unruly behavior as safety for our customers and crew is our top priority,” the airline said in a statement. So far this year there have been more than 870 reports of unruly passengers on planes in the US, according to FAA data. Potential penalties include jail time, fines and travel restrictions.

