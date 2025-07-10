Delta lowers 2025 profit forecast, but summer outlook exceeds expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delta Air Lines has revised its 2025 profit forecast downward due to weaker-than-expected demand this year and an oversupply of flights in the industry.

Despite this, the airline's outlook for summer travel has exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Bookings have since stabilized, CEO Ed Bastian said in an interview, though at lower levels than the airline expected at the start of the year.

“People are still traveling,” Bastian said. “What they’ve done is they’ve shifted their booking patterns a little bit. They’re holding off making plans until they have they’re a little closer in to their to their travel dates. And so that’s shifted some of our bookings and yield management strategies.”

That includes trimming capacity outside of top travel periods, as well as what Bastian described as “surgical” cuts after the peak summer travel season ends around mid-August.

Delta, the first of the U.S. airlines to report results, expects adjusted earnings per share of between $1.25 and $1.75 in the third quarter, compared with Wall Street analysts’ forecast for $1.31 a share. It also said it expects revenue that’s flat to up 4%, topping forecasts for a 1.4% sales increase.

Delta posted strong growth from sales of higher-priced seats like first-class and from its lucrative American Express partnership, which increased 10% in the second quarter from the same period last year to $2 billion. Airlines have become more reliant on travelers who are willing to spend more to fly rather than more price-sensitive consumers.

Delta shares jumped more than 10% in premarket trading after releasing results. Other airlines’ shares also rose after Delta’s report.

Corporate travel has also stabilized as Bastian said businesses have more clarity and confidence than they did earlier this year, but it’s in line with last year, not the 5% to 10% growth Delta expected at the start of the year.

While fares have dropped across the U.S., Delta’s premium-product revenue rose 5%, as sales from the main cabin fell 5% from last year. Its total revenue per seat mile, a measure of how much an airline is bringing in for the amount it flies, fell 4% in the quarter.

Delta expects adjusted full-year earnings of $5.25 to $6.25 a share, down from a forecast in January of more than $7.35 a share, when Bastian predicted 2025 would be the carrier’s best year ever.

In April, Delta said it couldn’t reaffirm that forecast as on-again-off-again tariffs and hesitant consumers dented bookings. Rival U.S. carriers also pulled their guidance, and Delta and other airlines have announced plans to cut flights after the summer peak.

