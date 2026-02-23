Delta plane sparks grass fire at Savannah airport, makes emergency landing - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An engine malfunction on a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 triggered a grass fire near the runway at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on Sunday evening, forcing the crew to return the aircraft shortly after takeoff.

The incident happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. on February 22 as Delta flight DL-1067 was accelerating for departure to Atlanta, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to a passenger, one of the aircraft’s engines “blew,” with flames shooting from the CFM-56 turbofan engine.

Fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, the flames ignited nearby grass as the plane began its initial climb.

According to data supplied by flight tracking service Flight Radar 24, the plane climbed to a maximum altitude of less than 3,000 feet as the pilots performed a loop around to return straight back to SAV airport.

As the plane landed back at Savannah Airport just minutes later, passengers caught video of the flames already spreading across the grass next to the runway.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Delta confirmed that the aircraft suffered a mechanical issue with the aircraft’s left engine.”

The statement added: “The Boeing 737-900 landed safely and was met by fire trucks, and customers deplaned normally at the gate. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

“We are working to reaccommodate all customers on alternate flights. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels.”

