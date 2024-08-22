Denmark to acquire Excalibur artillery tactical projectiles

Denmark is poised to purchase 339 M982A1 Excalibur 155mm artillery projectiles in a "full-capability, reduced-cost, mass-production" variant.

The Danish request was approved by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which has notified Congress of the pending sale, News.Az reports citing foreign media The agreement, valued at nearly $121 million, includes 339 M982A1 Excalibur rounds, Portable Electronic Fire Control Systems (PEFCS), Improved Platform Integration Kits (iPIK), Simple Key Loaders (SKLs), extractors, and Surface Danger Zones (SDZs). RTX Corporation, based in Tucson, Arizona, will serve as the contractor for this order.Danish experts consider the M982A1 Excalibur tactical round a highly effective and precise weapon, ideal for striking distant targets with remarkable accuracy.

