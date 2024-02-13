Deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, News.az reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich.

I sincerely congratulate you on your landslide victory in the early presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The results of the voting is a clear evidence of the recognition of your services to Azerbaijan, the unequivocal support for the course you pursue to increase the welfare of the population and enhance the international reputation of the country.

Your personal contribution to the improvement of great cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan can hardly be overestimated. I am sure that the comprehensive expansion of allied interaction meets the interests of our peoples and help strengthen the security in the South Caucasus and Caspian region.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you new successes, as well as prosperity and progress to the Azerbaijani people", the letter says.

News.Az