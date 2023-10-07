Deputy Chairman of Western Azerbaijan Community Youth Union holds several meeting in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Youth Union, Member of the Milli Majlis Kamal Jafarov attended on Friday the presentation of the periodic report of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights on Armenia, in Geneva, Switzerland, News.Az reports.

MP Kamal Jafarov delivered an alternative report of the Community to the Session.

The report of the Western Azerbaijan Community features Armenia's ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis and systematic violations of their rights, including their right to return, protected by the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

During his visit, Kamal Jafarov held meetings with the officials of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Executive Committee, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Geneva Geostrategic Observatory. At the meetings, he provided information on the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, and the necessity to ensure their right of return in accordance with international legal norms and principles.

Member of the Community Kamal Jafarov also provided insight into the Western Azerbaijan Community, the organization's history, goals, including the Concept of Return approved at the beginning of this year. According to him, the Community has goals of repatriation and reintegration and the Concept of Return mentions the importance of cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in this field.

The MP recalled the starting of cooperation with UNHCR and ties with the Baku office, hailing the continuation of this cooperation.

Kamal Jafarov appealed the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to closely deal with the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

The meeting also saw discussions on other issues of mutual interest and prospects for cooperation in the field of human rights and humanitarian law.

News.Az