Deputy Chief of Ganja City Police Office and Nizami District Police Office martyred while preventing unrest

On July 10, 2018, a radical religious group of 150-200 people attempted to brutally disturb public tranquility in front of the administrative building of Ganja City Executive Power.

The participants of the unsanctioned protest action ignoring the warnings of the police officers, who were carrying out their service duties, resisted the law enforcement officers with their sharp and cutting tools, APA reports.

As a result of decisive measures taken by the police officers, their illegal actions were prevented and 40 people were detained and taken to Ganja City Police Department, the rest left the area.

"It is regrettable to note that two police officers - Ganja City Police Chief Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev and Deputy Chief of the Nizami District Police Department, police colonel-lieutenant Samad Abbasov were martyred with cutting tools as a result of the attacks by radical elements", the report says.

The Prosecutor General's Office initiated a criminal case under Articles 120.2.3, 120.2.7, 220.1, 221.3 and 228.4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Necessary investigative actions and operational-search measures are carried out to ensure that all participants and organizers of the crime are identified and brought to justice.

Additional information will be given to the public on the progress of the work done.

