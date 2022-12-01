Deputy Defense Minister of Uzbekistan visited a military unit of the Azerbaijan Air Force (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 1, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, together with the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Commander of the Air Defense and the Air Force, Major General Akhmad Burkhanov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited one of the military units of the Air Force, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The Uzbek delegation was widely informed about combat equipment and aircraft available in the armament of the military unit.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.

News.Az