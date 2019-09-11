Deputy Minister: “Negotiations on new Azerbaijan-EU agreement are underway”
“Negotiations on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union continue,” Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev told APA.
The Deputy Minister added that discussions are currently being held through video conferences: “If necessary, there will be visits from Brussels to Baku and from Baku to Brussels. There should be progress in the negotiations.”
