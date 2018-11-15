Deputy PM: Azerbaijan aims at more active involvement of women in business

Azerbaijan aims to ensure that more women are engaged in activities in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), thereby contributing to the country’s economy,

He was speaking at a conference on the topic of new opportunities in women’s entrepreneurship, dedicated to Global Entrepreneurship Week.

He said that the activity of women is one of the most important indicators of social progress.

“Azerbaijani women are active in all spheres and participate in the formation of public opinion,’ he noted. “The employment level of women in Azerbaijan is high in a number of spheres, in particular in education and healthcare. We encourage equal participation of men and women in all spheres. In this aspect, wider participation of women in the business sphere is one of the directions of the policy being implemented.”

Ahmadov added that the Azerbaijani government pays great attention to the development of SMEs, carries out the necessary work and allocates funds for the business development.

“Azerbaijan will continue creating wide opportunities for SMEs,” he said.

