Deputy PM: Azerbaijan enjoys close relations with UN Food and Agriculture Organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan enjoys close relations with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Development of the agriculture is in the focus of Aze

Deputy Prime Minister said that Azerbaijan was able to ensure its food security. “There is no lack in this field. Azerbaijan carries out work on export of the agricultural products. Food Safety Agency was also set up in Azerbaijan which aims to export goods along with providing population with safe food.

Nabil Gangi hailed the achievements made by Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture, adding that the country is closely involved in addressing the issues in this regard, as well as on international agenda.

News.Az

News.Az