Desert X AlUla art exhibition opens its fourth edition

The fourth edition of the Desert X AlUla art exhibition opens in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, running from January 16 to February 28, 2026. The event features 11 site-responsive artworks spread across valleys, canyons, and oases, exploring the theme “Space Without Measure.”

Ahead of the official opening, previews allowed visitors to experience the installations, which blend contemporary art with the region’s striking desert landscapes. The exhibition encourages audiences to engage with the environment and rethink how art interacts with natural spaces, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Photo: Xinhua

Desert X AlUla has become a platform for artists to create large-scale works that respond directly to the surroundings, offering both cultural enrichment and a unique visual experience for locals and international visitors alike.

Photo: Xinhua

