Details of Azerbaijani-Turkish foreign ministers' meeting brought up

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the delegation of the Republic of Türkiye headed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, within the framework of the official visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministers' one-on-one meeting was broadened with the inclusion of delegations from both sides.

During the broad meeting, views were exchanged on the prospects of bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, the current situation in the region, and the reconstruction work being done in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The meeting emphasized that contacts between the two countries have become more intensive and productive in light of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan and the 100th anniversary of the Republic in brotherly Türkiye in 2023.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the current state of the multifaceted and rich Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic alliance agenda, noting that relations in political, economic, trade, military, defense industry, energy security, investment, humanitarian, educational, cultural, and other spheres are on the rise and that the Shusha Declaration is an important milestone.

The mutually beneficial relationship between international and regional organizations was also lauded. The importance of intensifying joint activities on multilateral platforms, including trilateral and quadrilateral formats with the UN and its agencies, the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Central Asian countries, and the promotion of new multilateral initiatives, was highlighted.

The Ministers also discussed the importance of Azerbaijani-Turkish allied relations in maintaining regional stability, noting that with the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, a historic moment has arrived in the region today and that mutual recognition of the sovereign and territorial integrity of states, as well as respect for such fundamental principles, are only factors on the way to long-term peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Turkish counterpart about large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the process of returning Azerbaijani citizens who were refugees and IDPs as a result of Armenia's 30-year occupation, and Azerbaijan's recent steps toward building trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that he particularly valued the Turkish side's active participation in initiatives in the liberated territories.

"At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.

The ministers then participated in a news conference where they announced the meeting's outcomes and addressed journalists' questions

News.Az