Development of co-op in CIS impossible without resolving Karabakh conflict - Azerbaijani PM

Comprehensive development of cooperation in the CIS is impossible without resolving the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in the format of a video conference.

"Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with the CIS member-states both in bilateral and multilateral formats," he said. 

"But all-round cooperation within the CIS is impossible without the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," TASS cited Asadov as saying.

