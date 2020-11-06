Development of co-op in CIS impossible without resolving Karabakh conflict - Azerbaijani PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Comprehensive development of cooperation in the CIS is impossible without resolving the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in the format of a video conference.

"Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with the CIS member-states both in bilateral and multilateral formats," he said.

"But all-round cooperation within the CIS is impossible without the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," TASS cited Asadov as saying.

News.Az

