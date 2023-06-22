Dialogue with Armenian residents of Karabakh - internal affair of Azerbaijan, MFA says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dialogue with Armenian residents of Karabakh is an internal affair of Azerbaijan, News.az reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministry made the remark commenting on statements of Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at today's meeting of Armenian government.

"In connection with the calls for the use of the 'international mechanism' in the dialogue with the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the solution of the issues of the 'rights and security' of the Armenian residents in this context, we once again emphasize that the dialogue with the Armenian residents, as well as ensuring the rights and freedoms of people living in territories of Azerbaijan within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation are an internal affair of Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan is determined to take the necessary measures for the reintegration of Armenian residents, and the invitation of Armenian residents to discuss this and other issues remains in force.

"The use of this issue by Armenia for manipulations as an element of its traditional aggressive policy and hinder the peace process is unacceptable," the ministry added.

Following the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan repeatedly expressed readiness for dialogue with Armenian residents of Karabakh regarding their reintegration.

So, speaking at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council held on June 17, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate ethnic Armenians living in the country’s Karabakh region into its political, legal, economic, and social frameworks as equal citizens.

