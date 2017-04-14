Different cultures, religions live together in peace in Azerbaijan: Dreuz

Different cultures, religions live together in peace in Azerbaijan: Dreuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

French website Dreuz.info has posted an article by deputy mayor of the Neuilly-sur-Seine Commune in France, Philippe Karsenty, headlined “Azerbaijan – a fascina

Karsenty, in his article, says Azerbaijan's attractiveness stems from its culture and geography, Trend reports.

Describing Azerbaijan as a multiethnic and multicultural country, Karsenty hails its economic development and its relations with world countries.

“Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of France,” he said.

The article says the Christians living in the country can conveniently go to churches and the Jews may comfortably walk in kippahs in the streets.

The article also hails clean streets in Baku, as well as spectacular state-of-the-art buildings in this historical city, which were designed by internationally recognized architects.

Karsenty describes Azerbaijan as an exemplary country where different cultures and religions live together in peace.

He says the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the only painful problem of Azerbaijan, adding the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories is recognized by international community.

The article also mentions the four UN resolutions on the conflict.

“Despite the fact that Azerbaijan has a powerful army, the country prefers a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Karsenty said.

News.Az

News.Az