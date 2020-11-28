Diplomatic corps have witnessed consequences of Armenia's brutal rocket and artillery attacks - top official

“Diplomatic corps have witnessed consequences of Armenia's brutal rocket and artillery attacks,” Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his Twitter account.

“Shikharkh settlement of Tartar district. During 44 days war Armenia intensively shelled this settlement constructed for IDPs in an indiscriminate manner,” Hajiyev tweeted.

“Smerch missile on October 29th fired to Tartar was taken from private house and delivered to the museum of local mayor's office,” he said.

