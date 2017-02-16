Diplomats shocked by Armenian atrocities in freed Azerbaijani village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of foreign countries’ diplomatic missions and heads of international organizations, accredited in Azerbaijan, were shocked by Armenian atrocities in the Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village liberated from the Armenian occupation, Kamal Hasanov, head of the Jabrayil district, told AzVision.az Feb. 16.

“Ambassadors and representatives of international organizations saw first-hand that the village was turned into ruins in just 5-6 months of the Armenian occupation,” Hasanov said. “In their speeches, the ambassadors admitted they didn’t expect to see such atrocities.”

The head of the Jabrayil district stressed that the diplomats familiarized themselves with reconstruction and de-mining processes in the village after its liberation, adding that they also visited the only family living in the village.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

