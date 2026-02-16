Disney sends legal warning to ByteDance over AI videos

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Walt Disney Company has sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, accusing the Chinese tech firm of using Disney characters to train and power its Seedance 2.0 AI video generator without authorization, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Disney alleges the AI tool was pre-packaged with a pirated library of copyrighted characters from major franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel, presenting them as if they were public-domain material. The complaint claims the system may be reproducing, distributing, and creating derivative content featuring characters like Spider-Man and Darth Vader, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

ByteDance said it plans to strengthen safeguards on its Seedance 2.0 AI video platform to prevent unauthorized use of copyrighted characters and celebrity likenesses, according to comments given to the BBC.

The dispute comes as Seedance-generated videos have gone viral online, drawing comparisons with other advanced AI video tools due to their cinematic quality and storytelling capabilities.

Disney has taken similar action against other AI platforms over intellectual property concerns. In contrast, the company signed a licensing agreement in late 2025 allowing AI firm OpenAI to use selected characters from major franchises in its Sora video generator.

News.Az