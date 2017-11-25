Dispute arises between Azerbaijani and Armenian MPs at NATO PA conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament has attended a conference at NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, MP Malahat Ibrahimgizi told APA that in her speech, she condemned the insulting attitude towards Turkey in NATO exercises in Norway, and praised the organization head’s apology to Ankara.



Commenting on the issue related to terrorism, Ibrahimgizi said that Azerbaijan has been suffering from occupation and terror by its neighbor Armenia for many years: “The investigation of these terrorist acts revealed that those have been supported by the Armenian intelligence. Despite the fact that 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands were occupied and it is envisaged in many documents of international organizations, Armenia still supports terrorist acts. Unfortunately, everyone turns a blind eye to the fact that we suffer from terror, while Azerbaijan is one of the first countries which joined international anti-terrorist activities, and condemns all forms of terrorism.”



The MP protested against the fact that when talking about the threats of terror, everyone remembers only the ISIS. She also reminded ASALA, whose terrorist activities were proven by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and other terrorist organizations, and submitted a proper report of the Central Intelligence Agency. “It is not enough to talk about radicalism and terrorism in the example of the ISIS. If are talking about this problem, we should take a comprehensive approach toward the issue. Thus, the terrorist organizations that I mentioned, as you know, also pose a threat. If we consider that the threat of terrorism has recently increased not only in our region, but even in Europe, we must take a strict approach to this issue,” said the Azerbaijani MP.



After the proposal of the Azerbaijani side, several delegations, stressing the importance of conducting investigations and the exchange of information on the activities of such organizations, underlined the importance of avoiding a unilateral approach toward the threat of terror. Though a member of the Armenian delegation Koryun Nahapetyan, who was concerned about this, wanted to react the speech of the Azerbaijani MP, he was not given the floor. However, in the next session, he said that the subject concerns Syria, the period after Bashar al-Assad, accusing the deputies of changing the subject. The moderator warned the Armenian MP.



In her next speech, M.Ibrahimgizi, responding to the provocation of the Armenian MP, once again showed the documents of the CIA, and recalled that the question was raised on the basis of official statistics: “You can reject the CIA’s report. But this is an official document. You still do not know that the country you represent is holding the neighboring country’s lands under occupation, breaching the requirements of several international documents. I give you these documents so that you can read them at least. The whole world recognizes you as an aggressor and occupier. You once again proved your aggressive behavior here at a NATO PA event. Sinners can never be calm. You proved it once again.”

