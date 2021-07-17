Dissemination of prompt, unbiased info about region can become basis for future co-op: Azerbaijani MFA

the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva, said that she is sure the activity of the Eastweststream.com media platform will contribute to ensuring peace and security in the region as the dissemination of prompt, reliable and unbiased information about the region can become the basis for future cooperation.

Abdullayeva made the remark at the presentation of Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Russia’s TASS news agency - Eastweststream.com media platform.

“This project will become a reliable, leading information source for global coverage of current events not only in the region but also in the world,” the spokesperson said. “One of the most significant issues in modern international relations is cooperation in the media sphere.”

“We have witnessed how this cooperation played a big role during the 44-day second Karabakh war,” Abdullayeva added. “The cooperation in the post-war period is also important, especially for Azerbaijan.”

The spokesperson noted that Azerbaijan's foreign policy, built on its national interests, is aimed at ensuring peace, security and cooperation in the region and the world.

“Azerbaijan, which chairs the Non-Aligned Movement, which is the second biggest political platform after the UN General Assembly, is taking effective and very important steps to restore justice and international law," Abdullayeva said.

“Azerbaijan is also doing a lot to mobilize the efforts in the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” the spokesperson noted. "The president has put forward very important initiatives in this sphere."

She emphasized that today Azerbaijan is the leading economic force in the region.

"Large-scale economic and transport projects being implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan, uniting the seas and continents, make a great contribution to the energy security and sustainable development in a big geographic area,” the spokesperson said.

“The attention is paid to the development of the transport network for Azerbaijan to become an important transport center of the Eurasian region,” Abdullayeva said.

“Transport routes and corridors that pass through our country promise the structures involved in this sphere a high-level infrastructure and big opportunities in a short period of time from the point of view of competitiveness," she said.

“Azerbaijan plays an active role in the development of regional energy,” the spokesperson added. “We support the formats of new cooperation aimed at improving communications and transport operations."

