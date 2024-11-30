Ditcheva becomes first British woman to secure MMA world title

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dakota Ditcheva delivered a dominant performance to stop Taila Santos in the second round, securing the Professional Fighters League (PFL) flyweight title and making history as the first British woman to win an MMA world championship.

Manchester's Ditcheva, 26, ended the contest with a flurry of body shots to secure the Professional Fighters League (PFL) flyweight title and $1m (£785,000) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport. The victory extends the unbeaten start to her career to 14, a run which has seen a remarkable 13 stoppages."I've been telling you, I've tried to tell you, I just keep proving them wrong," said Ditcheva."The world is mine. I just beat the best girl out there. Me and PFL will come out with something amazing again."In the main event, fellow Mancunian Brendan Loughnane missed out on a second PFL featherweight world title as he lost by unanimous decision to Russia's Timur Khizriev.Loughnane, 34, was cut on the bridge of the nose early in the fight and struggled to find his rhythm against 29-year-old Khizriev, who extended his unbeaten run to 18.

News.Az