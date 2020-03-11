Document submission to Consular Department of Azerbaijani Embassy to Italy postponed due to coronavirus

Document submission to the Consular Department of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Italy has been postponed due to the epidemiological condition in Italy, APA reports.

Document submission to the Consular Department of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Italy has been postponed until April 3, 2020.

Earlier Azerbaijani Embassy to Italy urged all Azerbaijani citizens, living in Italy, to seriously follow rules and recommendations of the Italian government regarding epidemiological conditions that occurred in the country.

News.Az

