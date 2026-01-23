Dollar heads for worst week since June

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell to a three-week low on Friday and is down 0.8% over the past five days. Options markets show traders are now paying a premium to hedge against further dollar losses over the next month—marking a sharp turnaround from a week earlier, when bullish sentiment on the greenback was at its strongest since November, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Investors were whipsawed this week as US President Donald Trump first brandished tariffs on Europe over his bid for Greenland, then abruptly dropped them after striking a deal with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos.