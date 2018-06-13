Donald Trump congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Eid al-Fitr

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

“On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our greetings to you and the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate Eid al-Fitr,” Trump said in his letter.

“As we mark the end of Ramadan, we reflect on the sacred tradition of helping neighbors and breaking bread with those from all walks of life, which is rooted in Islam’s commitment to justice and compassion. Eid is a reminder of the responsibility to lift up one another in friendship and create a society in which all can reach their fullest potential.”

“The United States is a land of many faiths, including American Muslims, who have made key contributions to our country and served honorably in our armed forces,” Trum said. “I send my best wishes to Muslims everywhere for health and prosperity during this special holiday and throughout the coming year. Eid Mubarak.”

News.Az

News.Az