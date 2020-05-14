Donald Trump sent congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the United States of America Donald Trump has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The letter says:

"On behalf of the American people, I send my sincere greetings and congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Republic Day on May 28. The United States strongly supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty and independence.

The United States and Azerbaijan have cooperated for nearly 30 years to strengthen international security, diversify European energy routes and sources, and build a brighter future for the people of our two great nations. I appreciate Azerbaijan's important contributions in these areas and encourage all steps that promote democratic governance and protect the rights and freedoms we have pledged to uphold. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States stands with the people of Azerbaijan. As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, we will remain engaged in supporting negotiations to find a lasting and peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Please accept my congratulations and best wishes as Azerbaijan celebrates its Republic Day."

News.Az

News.Az