Donald Trump stated that his first presidential trip could be to Saudi Arabia or the UK
President Donald Trump announced that his first international visit could be to Saudi Arabia, News.Az citing the Reuters.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said on Saturday that his first foreign destination "could be Saudi Arabia" even though traditionally US presidents visit Britain.
Trump said that the last time he traveled to Saudi Arabia it was because the Arab kingdom agreed to buy billions of dollars worth of US merchandise.
"If that offer were right, I'd do that again," he said.
