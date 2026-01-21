Doncic triple-double lifts Lakers over Nuggets 115-107

LeBron James, missing an All-Star starter spot for the first time since his rookie season, added 19 points for Los Angeles, which played the second half without center Deandre Ayton due to a left eye injury, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Jamal Murray scored 26 of his 28 points in the first half for Denver and contributed 11 assists but went just 1-for-5 in the second half.

With Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II courtside, the short-handed Nuggets led by 16 in the third quarter despite missing four rotation players, including Nikola Jokic, sidelined for the past 12 games with a hyperextended left knee. Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson each scored 18 for Denver.

The closely contested matchup added to the budding rivalry that began in the 2023 Western Conference finals, when Denver swept the Lakers en route to the NBA title. The Nuggets jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter and ended the second quarter strongly. Murray finished the half with a 35-second flurry, feeding Gordon for a lob dunk, assisting Watson on a 3-pointer with 7.3 seconds left, and sinking a 56-foot buzzer-beater to give Denver a 71-57 advantage.

However, Murray struggled in the third quarter as the Lakers outscored Denver 29-17 to close within 88-86. Los Angeles tied the game early in the fourth and took their first lead on two free throws by Doncic with 6:42 remaining during a 16-0 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 108-96 advantage.

