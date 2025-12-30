Nikola Jokic to undergo MRI after knee injury against Miami

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is scheduled to undergo an MRI after suffering a left knee injury during Monday night’s 147-123 loss to the Miami Heat.

The incident occurred with about three seconds remaining before halftime, forcing Jokic to limp off the court at the break, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Jokic did not return for the second half, and the team confirmed that further evaluation would take place on Tuesday.

“Immediately, he knew something was wrong,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said after the game. “This is part of the NBA. Anytime someone gets hurt, it’s gut-wrenching, especially a player as special as he is. We’ll learn more tomorrow and move forward as a team. Right now, my main concern is for him as a person and the disappointment that comes with going through something like this.”

The injury happened when Jokic was alone under the basket and stepped forward to help Denver’s Spencer Jones defend a drive by Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. as the second quarter was winding down. As Jokic backtracked, Jones inadvertently stepped on his left foot, causing Jokic’s knee to appear to buckle.

Jokic collapsed to the court, grabbing at the knee and writhing in pain. He was helped to his feet, then made his way to the locker room under his own power. He was evaluated by doctors, and the Nuggets were working through a logistical plan for how to schedule an MRI around the team's flight to Toronto on Tuesday for a game against the Raptors on Wednesday.

"It's just part of this process," Adelman said. "You don't get definitive answers right after these things happen. I know he's an extremely special player that people want updates on right away; makes total sense to me. But we'll go through the process properly, for him and for our team."

The Nuggets have dealt with some major injury issues this season and were playing Monday without three would-be starters -- Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain) and Cameron Johnson (right knee injury management).

Denver has managed its way through those injuries -- thanks in large part to Jokic.

"The things that he's doing this year," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before Monday's game, "are really remarkable."

Jokic had 21 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds in the first half Monday. If he misses any significant time, it would be a massive blow to Denver, and in some respects to the entire NBA given how he's one of the game's superstars.

"Tonight my mind will wander," Adelman said. "And it'll wander about what we have to do going forward if he is out for a while or for a long time."

Jokic is a three-time MVP and certainly was in the early MVP conversation this season, having entered Monday averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 11.1 assists -- well on his way to a triple-double average for the second consecutive season.

News.Az