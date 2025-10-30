Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip after mixed tech results and Trump–Xi talks

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) and S&P 500 (ES=F) were down 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) fell 0.3%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The movement followed a busy evening of earnings reports from Alphabet (GOOG), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT). Alphabet shares surged about 6% after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results, while Meta dropped roughly 8% and Microsoft slipped 4% as investors scrutinized their outlooks.

Markets are also closely watching developments from the Trump–Xi meeting, which aimed to strengthen ties between the world’s two largest economies amid persistent trade tensions.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point continues to shape market sentiment. Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone, signaling uncertainty about the possibility of another rate cut in December.