Dow, S&P 500 rally stalls ahead of key US data

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered just above the flatline, with fresh record highs still within reach, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At the same time, contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 edged modestly higher, aiming to build on two consecutive sessions of gains.

Investor confidence appears to be stabilizing, with markets increasingly convinced that technology stocks can sustain their rebound from a recent pullback sparked by concerns over software firms and megacap names. Supporting that view, strong January sales growth from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, a key supplier to Nvidia, pointed to resilient demand for artificial intelligence and helped counter fears of an AI-driven bubble.

Attention is now turning to a heavy slate of economic data. December U.S. retail sales figures due Tuesday morning will kick off a packed week that investors see as a key test of economic momentum. An ADP employment report will follow, setting the stage for Wednesday’s closely watched January jobs data, particularly after recent signs of cooling in the labor market. The week concludes with the release of the latest Consumer Price Index on Friday, which will offer fresh insight into inflation trends.

Corporate earnings remain in focus as well, with Coca-Cola scheduled to report results before the market opens and Ford Motor Co set to release earnings after the close.

Elsewhere, gold and bitcoin continued to draw investor attention, with both assets trading lower as they attempted to stabilize following sharp declines last week. Bitcoin has been particularly volatile, with analysts citing what one described as a growing “crisis of confidence” among traders.