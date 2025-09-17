Dow, S&P, Nasdaq futures slip ahead of expected Fed rate cut

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures edged lower as investors awaited the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, expected to deliver the first interest rate cut of 2025.

Futures attached to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F), the benchmark S&P 500 (ES=F), and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) all slipped 0.1%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Wall Street is confident the Fed will announce a rate cut on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect a slowdown in the labor market to convince policymakers to reduce rates, despite an uptick in inflation. Traders are pricing in a 96% chance of a 25 basis-point cut and a 4% chance of a jumbo reduction.

While a rate cut is seen as practically a done deal, the trajectory of interest rates going forward is less certain. Consequently, investors will also be watching for the release of the Fed's "dot-plot," which will offer insight into how many cuts the central bank anticipates for the rest of 2025.

Wall Street will also be eager to hear Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at a press conference following the decision, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Fed's next move comes amid growing concerns over the central bank's independence. While President Trump has lambasted Powell, he has also started to exert more direct influence over the Fed's ranks.

The Senate confirmed Trump's nominee to the Federal Reserve Board in a tight vote on Monday evening, allowing Stephen Miran to vote this week. Before being confirmed, Miran said that he will not resign from his role as a White House advisor during his time at the Fed and instead will take a leave of absence so that he can return to the job later.

At the same time, an appeals court on Monday rejected Trump's attempt to oust Fed governor Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage fraud. Cook thus remains on the board and will partake in policy decisions as court proceedings unfold.

News.Az