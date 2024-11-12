Dozens dead as car rams crowd in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 35 people were killed and 43 others injured when a car drove into a crowd of people exercising at the Zhuhai Sports Centre in southern China on Monday, according to local authorities.

A 62-year-old male driver, surnamed Fan, is alleged to have driven an SUV through a barrier and into Zhuhai Sports Centre in what local police described as a "serious and vicious attack", News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Chinese media reported that many elderly people, as well as teenagers and children, were among the injured.Fan was arrested while trying to flee, police said, and is currently in a coma as a result of self-inflicted wounds.The incident took place despite heightened security in the city, which is hosting a major civil and military airshow.Police have said initial investigations suggest the ramming attack was triggered by Fan’s dissatisfaction with the outcome of a property settlement following his divorce.However, due to his coma, he is unable to be questioned by the authorities.Most videos of the incident posted by eyewitnesses had been scrubbed off Chinese social media by internet censors by Tuesday morning, but some footage still circulating online showed many people lying on the ground and being attended to by paramedics and bystanders.

