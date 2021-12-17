Draft law on media in Azerbaijan envisages benefits, privileges for journalists: Media Development Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft law "On the Media" envisages the introduction of benefits and privileges for journalists and the media, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), said on Friday.

Ismayilov was speaking during discussions in the second reading in the format of a video conference at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on human rights, legal policy, and state construction, News.Az reports citing Trend.

“After the systematization, we’ll be able to start implementing projects that will provide more benefits and privileges. The norms laid down in the bill give us such an opportunity,” said Ismayilov, noting that after the adoption of the draft law “On the Media”, the law “On Advertising” may be amended.

"If the law "On the Media" is adopted, the corresponding amendments arising from it will be made [in the law "On Advertising"]. The relevant issues will be discussed with media representatives,” he added.

News.Az