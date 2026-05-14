Drake’s leaked Iceman track sparks Kendrick Lamar speculation

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Drake is once again at the center of online speculation after a leaked track believed to be from his upcoming album Iceman appeared to contain a possible jab at fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

According to reports circulating online, one of the rumored leaked songs from the project, titled 1 A.M. in Albany, includes lyrics that some fans believe reference Kendrick Lamar’s height, News.Az reports, citing Jang.

In the reported snippet, Drake allegedly raps: “Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I'm a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise.”

Fans quickly connected the line to Kendrick Lamar, though there has been no official confirmation that the lyrics are authentic or even part of the final album. Some users have also questioned whether the circulating audio could be AI-generated.

The speculation arrives ahead of the expected release of Drake’s ninth studio album Iceman, which is reportedly scheduled to drop on May 15, 2026. If released as planned, the project would mark his first solo studio album since For All the Dogs in 2023.

Industry reports suggest the album may feature more than 20 tracks, fueling anticipation among fans following months of online teasers and cryptic updates.

Drake also recently hinted at the continuation of his livestream rollout campaign through an Instagram post featuring an “Iceman” graphic and the caption “EPISODE FOUR MAY 14.”

The rumored diss has reignited discussion around Drake’s long-running rivalry with Kendrick Lamar, which intensified in recent years through a series of highly publicized rap exchanges and chart-topping diss tracks.

News.Az