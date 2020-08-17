Drawing procedure held for "Tank biathlon" contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The drawing procedure of teams participating in the "Tank Biathlon" contest to be conducted within the framework of the International "Army Games – 2020" was held at the Alabino training ground in Russia.

The team leaders, trainers, and tank crewmembers took part in the drawing procedure.

Following the result of the draw, the Azerbaijani tank crewmembers will perform on the first day that will be held on August 23. The Azerbaijani team will compete with tank crews from China, Belarus, and Serbia.

News.Az

News.Az