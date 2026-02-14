Drone attacks surge across Sudan’s Kordofan

A surge in drone attacks across Sudan’s Kordofan region has put civilians at growing risk, driven up casualties and displacement, damaged critical infrastructure and intensified humanitarian needs, the United Nations said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that North Kordofan State experienced more than a dozen strikes over the past week in and around the towns of El Obeid, Bara, El Rahad and Um Rawaba. According to OCHA, commercial vehicles, telecommunications networks and vital transport routes were hit, disrupting humanitarian operations as well as supply chains essential for delivering aid.

In South Kordofan, suspected drone attacks targeted health facilities in the state capital, Kadugli, and in the town of Kuweik. The strikes reportedly killed four medical workers and injured more than 20 people, further straining already fragile health services in the area.

The renewed violence has triggered additional displacement. More than 300 families were recently reported to have arrived in the southern town of Talodi after traveling long distances, mostly on foot.

In North Kordofan, around 800 newly displaced people reached Ar Rahad town. Meanwhile, in West Kordofan, more than 6,000 people reportedly fled to Laqawa locality, escaping insecurity in Kadugli and nearby areas. Many of those displaced are in urgent need of shelter, food, clean water, healthcare and protection services.

OCHA said the UN and its partners continue to provide assistance where conditions allow, including food distributions in El Obeid in North Kordofan. However, it warned that the humanitarian situation in Dilling and Kadugli is worsening. The agency stressed that rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access is critical to expand lifesaving support for affected communities.