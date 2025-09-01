Drone debris sparks fire at Russian power substation in Krasnodar Krai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Debris from a downed Ukrainian drone caused a fire at a power substation in the town of Kropotkin early on Sept. 1, local authorities reported. The blaze was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported, according to the regional administration’s statement on Telegram.

The extent of the damage and details of the strike were not immediately disclosed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Overnight, air raid alerts were issued across several regions in southern and southwestern Russia. Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation authority, said flights at airports in Saratov, Volgograd, and other cities were temporarily suspended for safety reasons.

Ukraine has stepped up strikes on Russian energy and military infrastructure since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022. In recent days, Ukrainian drones reportedly hit oil refineries in Krasnodar and Samara regions, according to Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi.

Krasnodar Krai, located just east of occupied Crimea, has become a frequent target of Ukrainian drone attacks due to its strategic role in Russia’s military operations over the Black Sea and southern Ukraine.

News.Az