Drone debris sparks fire at UAE’s Fujairah port

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone was brought under control after debris from a downed drone sparked flames.

Officials confirmed that no casualties were recorded in the incident, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement posted on X, authorities in Fujairah said emergency response teams acted quickly after drone debris fell in the area following its interception by air defence systems.

The situation was contained without further escalation, they added.

