Drone strike forces US company to halt operations at Iraq oilfield

A drone strike forces a US company to suspend operations at an oil field in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, amid a wave of similar attacks targeting the region’s energy infrastructure.

The Kurdistan natural resources ministry says the Sarsang oil field in Duhok province was hit, calling the strike “an act of terrorism against the Kurdistan Region’s vital economic infrastructure,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attack followed a similar drone strike a day earlier in the neighboring Erbil province.

HKN Energy, the US company, said today’s blast occurred at about 7 a.m. at one of its production facilities in the Sarsang field.

“Operations at the affected facility have been suspended until the site is secured,” it says in a statement.

A fire broke out following the explosion, which did not cause any casualties. Emergency response teams have contained the blaze, the company said later in an update.

