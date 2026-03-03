Drone strike hits fuel tanks at Oman’s Duqm port

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several fuel storage tanks at Oman’s strategic Duqm commercial port were targeted in a drone attack on Tuesday, with one drone striking a tank and causing limited damage.

Authorities said the impact resulted in a contained fire that was quickly brought under control by response teams, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No casualties were reported, and there were no indications of major operational disruption at the port.

Duqm port plays a key logistical role in regional maritime operations and serves as a resupply hub for the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which is operating in the nearby Arabian Sea.

The incident highlights growing drone-related security risks across the Gulf region as tensions escalate amid the intensifying Middle East conflict.

