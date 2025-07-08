Drone strike kills 3 on Russia's Kursk beach

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ukrainian drone strike on Tuesday on a public beach in Russia's Kursk Oblast, which borders Ukraine, killed three people and injured seven others, including a five-year-old child, regional authorities said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Acting governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram channel there were no military targets near the site and the attack occurred "on a summer evening, during a holiday, at a place where families with children were relaxing."

Among the dead was a senior sergeant of the Russian National Guard. Khinshtein said the officer and a colleague had responded to the first explosion and were helping evacuate civilians when a second drone detonated, killing the sergeant.

The injured suffered shrapnel wounds and burns. Five victims, including the child, are reported to be in serious condition and are receiving treatment at the regional hospital.

Emergency services were dispatched immediately to the scene and investigations is underway, Khinshtein added.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials.

News.Az